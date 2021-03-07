AEW Files Trademark for Paul Wight's Character in The Waterboy, Captain Insano

✖

All Elite Wrestling announced back on Feb. 24 that it had signed former WWE Champion Paul Wight (better known for 22 years as The Big Show) to a multi-year contract as both a wrestler and commentator. But while AEW won't be able to use Wight's famous wrestling name due to trademarks, they have apparently filed to get their hands another of his alter-egos, Captain Insano. Wight played the role of Insano in the 1998 movie The Waterboy, where he laughs at Adam Sandler's Bobby Boucher when he offers to be his professional water boy. This was Wight's only scene in the movie, though the line "Captain Insano shows no mercy!" delivered later in the movie by Sandler became one of the film's most quotable lines.

Based on the filing's details, it looks like AEW might be trying to add Insano into a future video game. The filing reads, "CAPTAIN INSANO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software."

I hope the big hall of fame talent debuting at #AEWRevolution is captain insano entering the ladder match. pic.twitter.com/Uvoe4ORnOY — chEfnEgAtIvE (@chEfnEgAtIvE) March 6, 2021

"It's been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years," Wight wrote in the press release announcing his AEW arrival. "AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It's no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."

"Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world," Khan added. "He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we're the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW."

Wight made his first appearance on Dynamite this past week, breaking the news that AEW had signed a "hall-of-fame-worthy" star who would be arriving at Revolution on Sunday night. Fans have been speculating about the surprise ever since.