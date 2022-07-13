Paul Wight Gives an Update on Captain Insano Competing in AEW

Paul Wight (known to many as The Big Show), has spent the last year and a half with All Elite Wrestling, working mainly as a commentator. The beloved professional wrestler has only taken part in a few matches since joining AEW, but it looks like that will change in the not-too-distant future. Wight is preparing for one last run in the ring, and he'll be doing so as Captain Insano.

If you recall, Wight had a role in the Adam Sandler film The Waterboy, playing Bobby Boucher's favorite pro wrestler, Captain Insano. While speaking with Wrestling, Inc., Wight confirmed that he is bringing the character back for a run at AEW.

"He'll [Captain Insano] be back," Wight said. "The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There's already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We're doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak."

Wight went on to clarify on what this "last hoorah" run will look like. He doesn't plan on being a major title competitor or anything like, but he does want Captain Insano to be a character that he can have a lot of fun with while working in the ring.

"Let's be honest – I don't think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship," Wight said. "At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We'll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We'll see how I'm feeling, and we'll see how everybody takes off with it."

One AEW star you shouldn't expect to see Captain Insano tangling with is new TNT Champion Wardlow. "I don't feel like taking that powerbomb," Wight joked.

Are you excited to see Paul Wight bring Captain Insano back to the ring? Let us know in the comments!