Is Captain Insano About to Debut in AEW

AEW filed for the trademark to Paul Wight's Captain Insano alter ego from the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy" last year and Wight has since indicated that he'll wrestle as the character at some point. Wight has been with AEW since February 2021 operating as both a commentator and wrestler but hasn't been in the ring since March.

"He'll [Captain Insano] be back," Wight told Wrestling Inc back in July. "The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There's already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We're doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak."

"Let's be honest – I don't think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship," he later added, talking about his 'last hurrah' as an in-ring competitor. "At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We'll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We'll see how I'm feeling, and we'll see how everybody takes off with it."

AEW President Tony Khan fired up the speculation that Insano might be on the way on Twitter this week, posting gifs of Sandler mentioning him twice this week. AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the AEW Grand Slam event in Queens, NY tonight. Check out the full card below:

Dynamite (Sept. 21)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Interim AEW World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho

Rampage (Sept. 23)