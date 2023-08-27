AEW Championship Match Added to All Out

AEW will hold its anticipated All In: London pay-per-view on Sunday, but the very next week AEW will hold its All Out pay-per-view, which so far has two confirmed matches. During tonight's episode of Collision, the company revealed one more Championship match for the growing card, and it will feature TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending her Title against The Outcasts' Ruby Soho. Soho has been showing interest in the TBS Championship lately, and in a promo during tonight's Collision, she challenged Statlander to a Title match. AEW quickly made it official, and now the two will battle at All Out.

There have only been two TBS Champions in the Title's history, as Jade Cargill held the Title for an impressive 508 days and had an undefeated streak of 60 wins. Statlander would make her return from injury and answer Cargill's open challenge at Double or Nothing, and would be the one to end that undefeated streak and become the new TBS Champion.

Statlander has held the Title for 87 days so far, and she's been up for every challenge thrown her way. On Soho's side, The Outcasts are in prime position to snag some Title gold. Saraya and Toni Storm are part of the AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way match at All In: London, and now Soho has a chance to win the TBS Championship at All Out. It's possible that we see The Outcasts holding two Championships by the end of it all, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Regarding Cargill, she hasn't reappeared on AEW Television since losing to Statlander at Double or Nothing, but perhaps All In or All Out will be the time for a big return. When Cargill does eventually return, she could either go back after the TBS Championship for a rematch or she could switch gears and jump into the AEW Women's World Championship picture. Hikaru Shida currently holds that Championship, but after All In we could be looking at a different Champ.

Storm, Saraya, and Britt Baker will be battling Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship, and you could make a case for all four competitors to emerge as the Champion. This is still early in Shida's second Title reign, so it seems odd to cut it short here. That said, you could see Storm and Saraya working together to get one of them the win, which would be another big push for The Outcasts. If Storm wins, she would become a three-time Champion. If Saraya wins, she would be winning an AEW Title for the very first time.

Then there's Britt Baker, who would become a two-time Champion if she leaves the winner. Baker has continued to be one of the biggest stars in AEW since losing the Title to Thunder Rosa, but it's been a while since she held a Title, and this could be the beginning of another major Championship reign. You can find the full card for All In Zero Hour and the main show below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (C) vs MJF and Adam Cole

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) vs Samoa Joe

AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (C) vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London takes place on August 27th.

