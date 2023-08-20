AEW Reveals First Two Matches for All Out

AEW kept much of the focus this week on All In: London, its much-anticipated pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, and tonight's Collision added yet one more match to the already stacked card. It's easy to forget though that AEW will be holding its All Out pay-per-view just one week after All In, and tonight the company revealed the event's first two matches. Two fan favorites have joined the All Out card, as both Miro and Darby Allin will be in action, and there will be some Championship gold on the line as well.

The first two matches announced for All Out are Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro and TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs Darby Allin, and Luchasaurus will be defending his TNT Championship. While Miro didn't appear in person tonight, he responded to Hobbs through a video played on the screen. Miro shared his thoughts on Hobbs and was more than ready for a match, and now the two forces of nature will face each other at All Out.

As for Luchasaurus vs. Allin, Luchasaurus will also have Christian Cage in his corner. Cage views himself as the TNT Champion, and was irate when he lost tonight's match to Allin on Collision. Luchasaurus and Cage delivered a post-match beatdown to Allin, sending a message to the former TNT Champion.

Allin hopes to take that Title from Cage and Luchasaurus to restore the Title to its former prestige and value, which he feels the Title has completely lost. In an interview with AEW Control Center, Allin took shots at Cage and Luchasaurus and said he wants to put respect back on the Championship's name.

"I'm gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I've felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it's like a hot potato. Honestly, I feel like it's lost it's value. So when I say at All Out, I want to put some respect back on that championship's name, I mean every word of that. Because you got a guy like Christian Cage, for example, walking around saying he's the champion. Come on, man. We're not stupid. You're wasting people' time. That championship means more than that. Then you got a dinosaur as the champion that never defends it? What are we doing here? What are we doing here?" Allin said.

"I put out the challenge to Christian Cage," he continued, mentioning how he'll take on Cage this Saturday on AEW Collision. "Enough talking. If you think you're a champion, start acting like a champion. I'm gonna kick your ass, and at All Out, I'm gonna take that championship. I don't care if you think it's yours, I don't care if you think it's Luchasaurus'. It doesn't matter because at All Out, it's gonna be mine. I'm gonna put respect back on that championship's name."

You can find the current card for All In below.

AEW World Championship : MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole AEW World Tag Team Championship : FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede

Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship : Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole Samoa Joe vs CM Punk

AEW All In: London takes place on August 27th, while AEW All Out takes place on September 3rd.

