Britt Baker Needs to be Holding Gold Again at All In to 'Remind People Who I Am'

Britt Baker says she needs to hold gold again at All In to "remind people who I am"

The AEW Women's World Championship will be up for grabs this Sunday at All In: London, and four of AEW's biggest stars will be vying for the top spot. The 4-Way match will include AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Saraya, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm, and Baker has the chance to become a two-time AEW Women's World Champion if she walks away the winner. Baker had a 290-day reign from May 30th 2021 to March 16th, 2022, and when ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Baker about possibly winning the Title again, Baker said "I need to have the Title and remind people who I am."

"Yeah. I definitely feel that I've kind of taken a respectful backseat since I won the Title, and I'm happy to do so. At the same time, I don't ever want to be forgotten and I don't want people to think that I am less of a star," Baker said. "I think it's getting about that time where I need to be holding gold again, and I need to have the title and remind people who I am, remind people I'm the face of the division. I was the first female signed, and what better place to do that than at the biggest show we've ever done?"

(Photo: AEW)

All In is shaping up to be AEW's biggest event ever, and when we asked what this event means for AEW as a whole, Baker called it concrete proof that AEW is a huge success. "Yeah. I think your opinion aside of if you like AEW or you don't like AEW, I think this show, the attendance and how big it is, I think it's physical, concrete proof that AEW is a huge success," Baker said. "Whether you like it or not, you can't deny the numbers, you can't deny what we're doing. That's really special."

(Photo: AEW)

"I think how cool to have some day one stars, the first batch of people that were signed to AEW. We're going to be wrestling in front of 80,000 people with some of the biggest names in all of wrestling on top of that too, that weren't here from day one," Baker said.

Baker also highlighted the similarities between 2023's event and the original All In. "It's kind of a cool little melting pot of all ages and coming from different backgrounds. It's this huge show that is AEW All In. I think it's kind of like a cool little flashback to the first All In, it was kind of wrestlers from all over the place with different backgrounds, but stars in their own way. It was a really successful show."

You can watch Shida, Baker, Saraya, and Storm battle it out for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday, and you can find the full card for both Zero Hour and the main show below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (C) vs MJF and Adam Cole

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) vs Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London takes place on August 27th.

Are you excited for All In, and will Baker leave the new Champion? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!