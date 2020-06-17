Chris Jericho Defends Having a Match With Mike Tyson in AEW

Back in late May a brawl broke out at the end of AEW Dynamite between Chris Jericho & The Inner Circle and Mike Tyson & his posse of former UFC fighters and actors. The issues between "Le Champion" and Tyson stretch all the way back to 2010, and Tyson cut a final promo before leaving the arena to say that he'd be back soon to fight Jericho. Since then Jericho and co. have turned their attention to Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, but the former world champion hasn't stopped pushing for a future match with the 53-year-old boxing legend.

In a new interview with WrestleZone, Jericho argued it's the perfect time for the match to happen given that Tyson is back in the news for a rumored comeback.

"I'd like to see it go all the way. Mike has been an enforcer, Mike has thrown a punch that has knocked somebody out — which is me — and Mike's been involved in this wild and wooly brawl," Jericho said. "The one thing he has never done is have a match, and I think this is the perfect time for him. The aura and the mystique of Mike Tyson is back. He looks great, you've seen his sparring videos, he moves fast, he's 'Iron' Mike Tyson again.

"Probably one of the worst things you could do is put him in an actual boxing match. Maybe if it's somebody in his own era and doing kind of an exhibition and that sort of thing, but we want to keep Mike Tyson's aura at a maximum which is why AEW is perfect for him. We can do whatever storyline we choose and wrestling is all shapes and sizes, we can do whatever we need to do and plug him into any situation that we want to make it. I think there's no better person for that than Chris Jericho after all these years of doing this who is kind of a 'Mike Tyson' of wrestling. I've never lost my aura or my mystique but you can see that I'm doing some of the best work in my career after doing this for 30 years. So it's a perfect match-up.

Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face The Best Friends on this week's AEW Dynamite. If they win, they'll challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Fyter Fest at the start of July. The reigning champs, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, are booked to face The Natural Nightmares in a title match on Wednesday night.

