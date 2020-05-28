Mike Tyson, Former UFC Stars Brawl With Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle to Close AEW Dynamite

As is often the case whenever Chris Jericho holds a celebration, The Inner Circle's pep rally at the end of this week's AEW Dynamite didn't end well for "Le Champion." After each member exchanged gifts, Jericho said what he really wanted was Mike Tyson's head on a plate for knocking him out cold back in January 2010 on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Tyson responded to Jericho's threats by bringing out his posse, which included former UFC stars Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort.

Jericho demanded that Tyson apologize for what happened a decade ago, but Tyson merely tore off (most of) his shirt and taunted the former world champion. A brawl quickly broke out, resulting in most of the AEW locker room running out to pull everybody apart. The show went off the air with Jericho screaming Tyson's name.

This story is developing...

