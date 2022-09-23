Chris Jericho on the AEW All Out Situation: "It Happens All The Time"

Chris Jericho has been the subject of praise in recent weeks. Alongside Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, Jericho has been viewed as a locker room leader following the turmoil that unfolded after the AEW All Out press conference. The multi-decade veteran's calm demeanor throughout his portion of the presser, despite knowing that "some s--t just went down" between CM Punk and The Elite backstage, was applauded by numerous members of the AEW roster. As a third-party investigation into that situation unfolds, top stars like MJF and AEW President Tony Khan have declined to comment on anything surrounding the names CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks.

While Jericho is also unable to offer his thoughts on the situation at this time, he did emphasized in an interview with GQ that backstage altercations are nothing new in the world of pro wrestling.

"Without getting into specifics, it happens all the time," Jericho said. "That's one of the things about being around as long as I have: You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realize we got a great locker room, a great group of guys and girls. I think we re-established that [on TV the last few weeks]. We know that this is a pretty special place, and we're gonna go out there and we're gonna kill it. That's what we did. It's a reset and that's exciting for everybody involved, including me. We're just gonna keep building upon it. That's what you do. That's how you have longevity."

Jericho continued by likening AEW's current situation to what goes on with professional sports teams.

"I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year. That's just how it goes when somebody leaves. Somebody else steps up," Jericho continued. "That's the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever. So absolutely we're not gonna miss a beat. We're gonna go on and become bigger and better and stronger than ever."

It should be noted that Punk, Omega, and the Bucks are still contracted to AEW at the time of this writing.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.