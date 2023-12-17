AEW Collision: Continental Classic Night Eight Results

Another week of AEW, another night of the AEW Continental Classic! AEW Collision opens with a Blue League matchup between Claudio Castagnoli and Andrade El Ídolo. Castagnoli is looking for revenge on Andrade for his beatdown over fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage last week. El Idolo reaches his hand out to shake but Castagnoli pushes him back into the turnbuckle, not wanting any pleasantries. Both men shoulder check each other in an attempt to take them down but neither budges. El Idolo poses between the ropes and moves out of the way just as Castagnoli lunges at him, Castagnoli falls out of the ring to ringside. He slides back in and immediately puts Andrade to the mat with a big forearm. El Idolo attempts a figure four while Castagnoli goes for the swing. El Idolo scouts it and gets to the ropes, launching himself over the top rope but Castagnoli catches him with a european uppercut. El Idolo and Castagnoli trade shots but El Idolo gets a brief moment of momentum, grabbing Castagnoli's leg for double dragonscrew leg whips.

Castagnoli finally gets the swing in but he stops himself mid swing, turning it into a sharpshooter El Idolo answers it with a figure four reversal. El Idolo heads to the top rope, ripping off the turnbuckle pad. Castagnoli tries to fight out of the hold but El Idolo turns it into an avalanche powerbomb. El Idolo goes to the top rope again but this time Castagnoli grabs him and hits him with another european uppercut. El Idolo reverses the pin in an attempt to utilize the three amigos, to no avail. Both men continue to throw everything at each other but in the end, Castagnoli advances after El Idolo hurts his knee and Castagnoli knees him in between his legs. He finishes El Idolo off with a Simon Gotch Piledriver to advance in the Blue League.

The next match is Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia -- two men with everything to lose in this tournament. Garcia still has zero points in the tournament. Kingston has been clawing his way through the tournament, yet he's still on the verge of elimination. Garcia comes out strong, chopping Kingston across the chest. Kingston fights back with chops of his own. Kingston clutches his throat but as he goes to the ring apron, Garcia grabs his leg for a dragonscrew to the floor. Back in the ring, Kingston kicks the side of Garcia in and goes for a German suplex. Kingston remains in control of the match throughout the commercial break, Kingston chops Garcia in the chest furiously and Garcia tries to dance out of it. He refuses to quit, mocking Kingston but it only angers him more. Garcia winds up and gets his second wind, attacking Kingston's leg. Garcia tries to get a sharpshooter locked into the injured leg but Kingston expertly rolls to the ropes to break a potential hold. They trade shots at each other's heads but Kingston ultimately comes out on top as he back fists Garcia once more straight to the ear. Kingston advances leaving Garcia with 0 points in the tournament and he's eliminated.

AEW Collision concludes with the final AEW Continental Classic match of the night, Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King. Danielson goes in for kicks but backs away, due to a lack of depth perception with the patch across his eye. King chops Danielson in the throat, thumbing Danielson in the eye. King barks and runs for the cannonball straight into Danielson. Danielson creates separation, heading to ringside but King slams his head into the announce table and chopping his chest. King continues his control of the match, throwing Danielson into the barricade. King sets Danielson into a chair and Runs straight into him. Back in the ring, King lands brutal shots across Danielson's face. He shoves his boot into his head, busting his forehead open.

Danielson uses the Busaiku knee and heads to the top rope in an attempt to take down King with a shotgun dropkick. The big man won't go down so Danielson does what he does best -- he kicks him. Danielson scouts King and ducks low, grabbing King's leg for a half crab. King rolls over and kicks Danielson in the head to get him off of him. Danielson hammers his elbow into King but he gets back up and throws Danielson down with a Death Valley driver. Danielson connects the Baziku knee once again but King kicks out. Danielson kicks King's chest again but King absorbs them, standing and as Danielson runs at him, he takes him down to the mat with a King Kong Lariat. Danielson hits him with three more Busaiku knees to win the match and advance in the Blue League.