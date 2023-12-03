AEW Collision: Could Abadon Soon Align With Julia Hart?

On AEW Collision, Abadon picked up a win over Kiera Hogan. After the match, the lights went out and TBS Champion Julia Hart appeared in the ring. She looked more amused than anything as she and Abadon stared each other down. Abadon gestured toward the title and just as lights went out again, Hart disappeared.

Skye Blue is set to wrestle AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite next week while also letting out her frustrations on Kris Statlander, as seen on AEW Rampage. Statlander was never pinned in the TBS three-way match as Hart pinned Blue to steal the win. If Statlander gets a rematch at AEW Worlds End, could the match contain a few antics that Hart has up her sleeve?

Is Julia Hart Scouting Talent for Her Own Stable?

With seeds of a potential stable led by Hart being planted in recent months with Willow Nightingale and Blue both being misted only to either overcome it or be taken out by Hart, Abadon seems like a natural pairing for the group. They're not only spooky, but Abadon is someone fans have clamored to see more of year round instead of being delegated to October for Halloween. In January, Hart did a virtual signing with Captain's Corner where she revealed who she would want to form a stable with in AEW. "Abadon. Or me, Penelope [Ford], and Allie [former AEW star The Bunny] could be [a trio]. Or maybe us four -- me, Penelope, Allie, and Abadon. We'd be The Weird Sisters or something. To me, it's very witchy."

The most intriguing part about a potential Hart-Abadon team up is that Hart could really use Abadon as her heater. It gives Abadon a way to acquire wins while acting in a similar fashion as Luchasaurus/Killswitch to Christian Cage. It would also allow Hart to build more substantial long-term feuds while giving Abadon a one-up to be a physically imposing force.

Stay tuned with Comicbook.com for updates on AEW and TBS Champion Julia Hart.