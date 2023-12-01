Will Bryan Danielson Return to WWE After AEW Contract Expires?

The American Dragon is embarking on his swan song. Earlier this fall, Bryan Danielson announced that the next 365 days would be the final full-time year of his professional wrestling career, noting that he will be dedicating most of his time past Summer 2024 to being a father. When that time does come around Danielson will not retire completely, as he still plans to have the odd match here and there, but his days of being a regular on weekly television will be in the rear view. The timing of Danielson's decision to walk away is no coincidence either, as this has been his plan since he joined AEW in 2021, and that was reflected in his contract.

What's Next For Bryan Danielson?

(Photo: AEW)

Even though he is ending his full-time career, Bryan Danielson's AEW run will continue past 2024.

Speaking to The Athletic, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Danielson will still make the odd AEW cameo here and there after his full-time contract expires.

"He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us," Khan said. "But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024."

Danielson has been an integral piece to the AEW puzzle. He joined the company at its hottest time, but more crucially, has been a shining light in AEW's darkest days. Danielson has long been touted as a locker room leader within AEW, mentoring blossoming stars like Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia, and has headed up the disciplinary committee that was tasked with resolving AEW's backstage incidents. It was recently reported that Danielson ultimately made the call to have CM Punk fired from AEW.

(Photo: AEW)

"Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024," Khan said. "The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay."

Khan had previously said that if he were unable to run AEW, he would turn to Danielson first to captain the ship in his absence.

Could Bryan Danielson Return to WWE?

(Photo: WWE)

Considering Danielson's AEW contract will expire in Summer 2024 after AEW ALL IN: London, there is a possibility that fans could see "Daniel Bryan" again.

There are a select few names that have had the opportunity to appear on both AEW and WWE programming in close proximity due to being free agents. If he is not under AEW contract, Danielson would be free to make an one-off appearance on WWE TV. The same works in reverse, so long as Danielson does not sign a WWE legends contract.

As of this writing, contracted WWE and AEW talent are barred from appearing on each other's shows unless a special circumstance is granted. This was exemplified when WWE wanted to bring AEW's Billy Gunn in for a D-Generation X reunion, but were told no after they declined Khan's request to acknowledge his AEW status. A special circumstance was actually granted involving Danielson in the past, as he, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight were all allowed to send in pre-recorded messages for a WWE Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena's WWE anniversary.