AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

✖

AEW's fourth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is headlined by an AEW World Championship match as current champ "Hangman" Adam Page will take on CM Punk. The Chicago native has been piling up wins ever since his Dog Collar Match victory over MJF at Revolution, but when he finally stepped up to challenge Page, "Hangman" immediately lashed out by vowing to destroy the former world champion. Both men have since shown some heelish tendencies, leaving fans guessing as to whether or not there will be a turn before the end of the night.

Punk, in an interview with ComicBook while hyping up his role on Mayans M.C., talked about his time in AEW so far — "This run has been more than what I expected. I had expectations. They were pretty high. So far, they've pretty much shattered all that, and that's just based on analytics and numbers of how well we're doing. I've long said that I'm there for the fans in the building. Nowadays everybody is still focused on ratings numbers when cable is absolutely — I canceled DirecTV months ago. I just, I couldn't do it anymore. It's too convoluted. It's too expensive. Streaming services are, I feel like, are the future. So when people look at ratings and say that wrestling is dying, I say, 'Well look at our buildings. We're selling out and we're doing our first million-dollar gate.' So I don't attribute that just to me. I attribute that to the spirit of AEW and everybody behind the scenes that makes it all work and makes it all click."

"But the run, my run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I've never been happier in a wrestling ring. I've never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It's been a real treat," he added.

How to Watch AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Date: May 29, 2022

May 29, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Stream: Bleacher Report

The event will also feature the finals of the two Owen Hart Cup Tournaments, both of which were created in partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation that will honor the late great Owen Hart. Qualifying matches for both brackets started in late March.

Double or Nothing 2022 Full Card