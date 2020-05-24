The Craziest Moments From the Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing
AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view closed out on Saturday night with the promotion's first cinematic match, as The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Matt Hardy) took on The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager) in the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match at TIAA Bank Field. The match was full of absolute insanity as the two teams brawled throughout the NFL stadium, complete with bone-crunching moves and quite a few comedy spots. As fans continue to rave about the match online, we've compiled the clips from all of the best moments of the match.
Football Entrances
This match was already perfect the second @IAmJericho came out of the tunnel. #StadiumStampede #AEWDoN
Hangman Brought The Horse
Saddle up, @theAdamPage! Run Sammy run! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
A Flying Sammy!
Shooting Star Press to the outside!! @sammyguevara #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK 🌏https://t.co/YafkexvTyM 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QqvKwZcitF— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 24, 2020
Split the Uprights!
.@MattJackson13 splits the uprights! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
In Need of a Rally
.@Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful take out Kenny! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
The Pool of Reincarnation
Did @Santana_Proud, @Ortiz_Powerful and @MATTHARDYBRAND just visit the POOL of Reincarnation? #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
We Found Hangman
Hell yeah brother. #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK 🌏https://t.co/YafkexvTyM 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PU8sYiztNv— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 24, 2020
Bar Slide
WE'RE CLOSED. #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
Everything About the Bar Scene Was Meme-Worthy
V-Trigger! Buckshot Lariat! It's last call from @KennyOmegamanX and @theAdamPage! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
Jaguar Food
Don't step to @IAmJericho! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
How Dare You, Chris
To be honest, this is probably going to be the first spot from that match used in an actual football game #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/izNtPpgzGU— Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) May 24, 2020
Excessive Celebration
ALEX WRIGHT DANCE! #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK 🌏https://t.co/YafkexvTyM 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bnpBHQa7uQ— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 24, 2020
A Long Windup
#NickJackson from way, WAY downtown! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
Back for Round 2
.@KennyOmegamanX and @MATTHARDYBRAND can do this all night... and YOU CAN'T ESCAPE! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
The Grand Finale
HOLY S--T.
Kenny Omega is insane 🤯 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/S60O5w1Fst— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020
