The Craziest Moments From the Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view closed out on Saturday night with the promotion's first cinematic match, as The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Matt Hardy) took on The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager) in the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match at TIAA Bank Field. The match was full of absolute insanity as the two teams brawled throughout the NFL stadium, complete with bone-crunching moves and quite a few comedy spots. As fans continue to rave about the match online, we've compiled the clips from all of the best moments of the match.

Check out the highlights in the list below, and tell us your favorite moment down in the comments!