Multiple Top Stars Miss This Week's AEW Dynamite

Just days after its biggest show in company history, All Elite Wrestling is already gearing up for another pay-per-view event. AEW All Out is set to go down this Sunday from Chicago's United Center, continuing AEW's tradition of running arguably its signature show in the Windy City during Labor Day Weekend. That event is just the final stop on AEW's week-long trip to Chicago, as both Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and Saturday's AEW Collision will take place in the city. Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is already in the rear view, and as evident by the broadcast, AEW was running with a limited crew.

AEW President Tony Khan granted any member of the AEW roster permission to miss television to attend memorial services for the late Windham Rotunda (WWE's Bray Wyatt). Beyond that, injuries, suspensions, and weather have also impacted what talent are available for the show.

AEW Dynamite Undergoes Last-Minute Changes

According to the Wrestling Observer, Wednesday's AEW Dynamite was subject to significant last-minute changes.

Kenny Omega missed the show due to travel complications related to Hurricane Idalia. AEW Women's Champion Saraya and Swerve Strickland were absent due to illness. As previously reported, both Jack Perry and CM Punk are suspended from AEW, but it's unclear if there were plans for either man to appear on AEW Dynamite.

Despite these limitations, AEW Dynamite still progressed a number of storylines going into this Sunday's pay-per-view. It was announced that new Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions Adam Cole and MJF will defend their titles at AEW All Out against the winners of a battle royal on Friday's AEW Rampage. Jon Moxley will get his long-awaited AEW International Championship match against Orange Cassidy. Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita are set to battle in singles action.

You can check out the full card (as of this writing) below...

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. TBA

MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. TBA ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

AEW All Out goes down on Sunday, September 3rd.