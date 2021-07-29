AEW Dynamite Made the Perfect Transition From Bloody Pizza Cutter Spot to Domino's Commercial
This week's AEW Dynamite featured a moment that was either a complete coincidence or the greatest piece of marketing synergy in pro wrestling history. The show ended with a No Rules main event between "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and the ultra-violent Nick Gage. At one point Gage pulled out his signature pizza cutter and began slicing into Jericho's forehead while he was perched on the second rope. The commentary team then cut over to picture-in-picture, where a Domino's ad showed a pizza cutter slicing through pizza.
Fans immediately saw the connection and laughed about it on social media. You can see some of the best reactions below.
July 29, 2021
Photo: Twitter/@QueenoftheRing
Best Part
Best part picture in picture @thekingnickgage using a pizza cutter while a domino's commercial is running!— Cody McConnell (@CodyMcC8587) July 29, 2021
Coincidence? We Think Not!
I saw the clip from the AEW show last night and you can't buy the kind of marketing Domino's Pizza got through sheer coincidence. Amazing.— Lord Retail of the Known Universe (@LordRetail) July 29, 2021
What a Visual
Nick Gage on AEW, light tubes on national TV and a pizza cutter spot leading to a Domino's PIP commercial? I woke up this morning to some absolute beautiful visuals.— Tim Lee (@TimLeeTV) July 29, 2021
Synergy!
Love seeing two Domino’s commercials playing at the same time! #AEWFightfortheFallen #AEW pic.twitter.com/AgsMfOfEV8— Wrestle Rain (@RainWrestle) July 29, 2021
Hilarious
The First add after the Pizza Cutter was Dominios #AEW pic.twitter.com/4mRELIr6Lw— 💀Heels Pops Chairshots💀 (@Hpc2sweet) July 29, 2021
Thank You
I don’t know if anything more perfect has ever been on television than a @dominos ad running while @thekingnickgage uses a pizza cutter on @IAmJericho ’s face in the picture in picture. Thank you, @AEW. #AEWFightfortheFallen #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fYqykJbYm9— Jon Waldbauer (@JonWaldbauer) July 29, 2021
Money-Making Idea
Its part of their new promo buy 2 pizzas and you a free AEW Pizza Cutter.— Mario F. Salgado 🎮 🇵🇷 (@xzero1299PR) July 29, 2021