AEW Dynamite Made the Perfect Transition From Bloody Pizza Cutter Spot to Domino's Commercial

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a moment that was either a complete coincidence or the greatest piece of marketing synergy in pro wrestling history. The show ended with a No Rules main event between "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and the ultra-violent Nick Gage. At one point Gage pulled out his signature pizza cutter and began slicing into Jericho's forehead while he was perched on the second rope. The commentary team then cut over to picture-in-picture, where a Domino's ad showed a pizza cutter slicing through pizza.

Fans immediately saw the connection and laughed about it on social media. You can see some of the best reactions below.

Photo: Twitter/@QueenoftheRing