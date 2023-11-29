AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Continental Classic Matches, Christian Cage Responds to Adam Copeland, MJF's Injury?

All Elite Wrestling embarks forward to AEW Worlds End. The company's newest pay-per-view will be its final special event of the 2023 and is being built around AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as it is set to emanate from MJF's hometown arena of the Nassau Coliseum. Beyond that, the "Worlds End" name seemingly hints at MJF's contract status, as the self-proclaimed generational talent has made it crystal clear that his AEW deal expires on January 1st, 2024. With AEW Worlds End going down just over 24 hours before the clock strikes midnight on the calendar year, fans are awaiting to see if MJF's free agency is roped into storylines.

MJF's Injury Status Addressed?

(Photo: AEW)

That is, if MJF makes it to AEW Worlds End.

In a quickly deleted tweet, MJF revealed that he suffered a torn labrum in his AEW Full Gear main event title defense against Jay White. That tweet did include MJF declaring that he would still be defending the AEW World Championship in his scheduled AEW Worlds End match against Samoa Joe. MJF is reportedly rehabbing the injury in an effort to avoid surgery. A procedure would result in him missing roughly 4-6 months of action.

While there is no official word on whether MJF's legitimate injury will be addressed, he is advertised for tonight's AEW Dynamite.

AEW Continental Classic Continues

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

AEW's round robin extravaganza soldiers on.

The AEW Continental Classic kicked off on last week's AEW Dynamite with Swerve Strickland defeating Jay Lethal, Jay White picking up a sneaky win over RUSH, and Jon Moxley pulling out a hard-fought victory against Mark Briscoe.

The six aforementioned Gold League competitors all wrestle again this week on AEW Dynamite. Briscoe and RUSH, who both have zero points, square off. Moxley (3) looks to continue his winning streak when he faces Lethal (0). Both Swerve and White put their undefeated statuses on the line against one another.

Christian Cage Responds to Adam Copeland

(Photo: AEW)

The blood feud between the former Brood brothers continues.

With Christian Cage doubling down on his villain status, threatening to snap longtime friend Adam Copeland's neck, the Rated R Superstar dug into his own fiery arsenal to clap back. Copeland cut a scathing promo this past Saturday on AEW Collision, showcasing the sinister side of himself en route to challenging Cage to a match on the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite. Cage will respond to Copeland's challenge tonight.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...