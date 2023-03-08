AEW Dynamite Preview: Two Title Matches, Revolution Fallout, Hangman Page Speaks

The AEW landscape has changed once again. Sunday's AEW Revolution featured almost exclusively homegrown stars in the win column, with AEW originals like Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Hangman Page, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry all getting big victories at the pay-per-view. Tonight's AEW Dynamite is set to feature the immediate fallout from AEW Revolution, including new AEW TNT Champion Wardlow's first title defense. Following his "Face of the Revolution" ladder match win at last week's AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs is using his TNT Title shot tonight against Wardlow. While these two heavyweights met in three-way action this past fall, this is the first one-on-one meeting between Wardlow and Hobbs.

Also on the line tonight is the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, when titleholder Orange Cassidy puts his gold up for grabs against Jay Lethal. This is the third clash between Cassidy and Lethal. Each man currently has one victory over the other.

After aligning with Saraya and Toni Storm this past Sunday, Ruby Soho will showcase her new attitude tonight in singles action against Skye Blue. Soho came up short in the AEW Women's Title match at AEW Revolution and attacked champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD after the bell, joining forces with Saraya and Storm's growing tandem of "outsiders."

Both Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will respond to their bloody bout in different ways on AEW Dynamite. Page is set to speak before the Sacramento crowd, addressing his death match win over the man who is arguably the best hardcore wrestler in the world today. Moxley will look to bounce back from his loss in the ring itself, as he and stablemate Claudio Castagnoli will take on the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

AEW World Champion MJF does not currently have a segment announced but is featured on the poster for tonight's show. This could mean that he will make an unannounced appearance or will be saved for the AEW Rampage taping, happening at the same arena immediately following the live AEW Dynamite broadcast.

You can check out the full lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite below...

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Hangman Page speaks

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.