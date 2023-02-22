AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Battle Royale, All-Atlantic Title Match, Tony Khan's "Important Announcement"

The road to AEW Revolution makes a pit stop in Phoenix, AZ tonight. With just under two weeks until the promotion's first pay-per-view of 2023, AEW President Tony Khan is set to make an "important announcement" that he notes will be "great for the company." It's currently unclear if Khan will appear on television to make the announcement. Past hyped-up announcements have included Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor as well as the reveal of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Khan appeared before the live crowd for both of those announcements.

Looking towards in-ring action, Orange Cassidy is putting his AEW All-Atlantic Title on the line against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Cassidy has reigned with the traveling prize since October and has had successful defenses against the likes of Jay Lethal, Jake Hager, Rey Fenix, and Katsuyori Shibata. Yuta will look to bounce back from his recent singles struggles, as his last one-on-one victory on AEW programming came on a November edition of AEW Dark.

Pay-per-view implications are in play in the Revolution Battle Royale. This multi-man bout will feature a number of AEW tag teams including the Lucha Brothers, Top Flight, and more all vying for a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn. The winners of this match will be inserted into the AEW Revolution tag title match, which currently includes the Gunns and The Acclaimed. A fourth team will be decided in next week's Casino Tag Royale.

Speaking of The Acclaimed, they take on The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. This will be Max Caster and Anthony Bowens's first two-on-two match since losing their titles to the Gunns two weeks ago. In singles action, Jon Moxley battles Evil Uno while Saraya faces Skye Blue in her first televised singles match since December 2017.

The full AEW Dynamite line-up can be seen below...

Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale (Lucha Brothers, Top Flight, Dark Order, Best Friends, Aussie Open, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher and The Blade, Tony Nese and Ari Daivari, Jericho Appreciation Society, LFI)

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Tony Schiavone speaks with Christian Cage

The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Tony Khan makes an "important announcement"

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8 PM ET.