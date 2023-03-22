AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega's Dream Match, Tag Titles, Sting Returns

With AEW Revolution firmly in the rear view, All Elite Wrestling has begun its long journey to AEW Double or Nothing. While there have only been light teases regarding what matches will go down at May's pay-per-view, tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite seems to be continuing a number of televised feuds that will likely wrap up before the Las Vegas-based show. One of those rivalries comes between FTW Champion Hook and Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway has sent various members of The Firm after Hook and his unsanctioned title, with both Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page coming up short. The outspoken mouthpiece will look to take matters into his own hands tonight when he makes his AEW in-ring debut against Hook in a No DQ match.

Another spat of bad blood that will continue in singles competition comes between Jon Moxley and Dark Order's Stu Grayson. Since the beginning of his AEW career, Moxley has battled members of Dark Order with an enhanced stiffness, often leaving the masked wrestlers covered in crimson. The Purveyor of Violence faces a new test in the form of Grayson, the Dark Order original that returned to AEW last week.

The most high-profile match on the card comes in the form of Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. This bout is nearly two years in the making, as Omega and Vikingo were once scheduled to headline AAA Triplemania in December 2021, but Omega was forced to back out and vacate his AAA Mega Championship due to injuries. Beyond that, this will be Omega's first televised singles contest since November 2021, as the Best Bout Machine has been essentially exclusive to the trios division since he returned from injury this past summer.

The AEW Tag Team Titles are on the line as champions Austin and Colten Gunn put their gold on the line against Darius and Dante Martin. This will be the Gunns' first two-on-two title defense, as they previously put their championships on the line in four-way action at AEW Revolution.

Also in a multi-man contest comes the in-ring return of Sting. The Icon will team with Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in a trios bout.

The Outcasts set their sights on another homegrown AEW star when Toni Storm battles Skye Blue. Blue has seemingly sided with the AEW originals as she recently came to the aid of Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

The full lineup for AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight

The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

Adam Cole speaks

No Disqualification: Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin and Sting vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.