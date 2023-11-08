AEW Dynamite Preview: World Title Match, Sting Wrestles, Full Gear Implications

All Elite Wrestling continues its road to AEW Full Gear. The announced main event for that pay-per-view has been AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending his title against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White, but recently weeks have put that headlining bout through significant trials and tribulations. It began on an episode of AEW Collision, when Kenny Omega challenged MJF for the world title in an effort to dethrone him before he could eclipse Omega's record reign. MJF was able to get the victory, but two matches set for tonight's AEW Dynamite are testing the AEW Full Gear main event once again.

AEW Full Gear Implications

(Photo: AEW)

MJF has to get through at least one more challenger before he can get his hands on Jay White at AEW Full Gear.

Following a victory on AEW Rampage last week, Daniel Garcia called out MJF for an AEW World Championship match. The match was made official for tonight's AEW Dynamite shortly after. This will be just the second time that MJF and Garcia get into the ring together, as they last shared the squared circle in July in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

Along with MJF's title, White's championship match is also on the line. The leader of Bullet Club Gold squares off against Mark Briscoe in a No.1 Contender's Match, the victor challenging the AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear.

Sting Returns to the Ring

(Photo: AEW)

The Icon is back.

Sting is set to wrestle his first match since announcing his retirement tour. He will team with longtime AEW tag partner Darby Allin to take on The Outrunners in duos action. This is the first of three upcoming bouts for the Stinger, as he is also set for eight-man tag action on an upcoming AEW Collision and will wrestle a trios bout at AEW Full Gear.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...