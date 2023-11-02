Shocking Title Change on AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page and the Young Bucks lost the ROH Six-Man Titles tonight.
Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in early 2022, there has been consistent synergy between that brand and All Elite Wrestling. ROH's first batch of pay-per-views under Khan's ownership all featured AEW talent in some capacity, and by the time that the year ended, all of ROH's championships were held by AEW stars. Today, ROH has a bit more of its own identity thanks to its weekly television series, but that has not stopped the promotion from crossing over with AEW programming. Names like Eddie Kingston and MJF both hold ROH gold while also being regulars on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.
The latest example of this came when Hangman Page and the Young Bucks captured the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships. The trio defeated The Mogul Embassy at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam to begin their second reign with the titles.
The Elite Shocking Lose ROH Six-Man Titles
Hangman Page and the Young Bucks are no longer champions.
Tonight's AEW Dynamite saw The Mogul Embassy recapture the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships when they took out The Elite. The tandem of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony got the numbers advantage thanks to an assist from Swerve Strickland, who taunted Hangman on the ramp. This led to Hangman chasing down Swerve, leaving the Bucks at a three-on-two disadvantage.
The Mogul Embassy has done it!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023
They are now 2-Time #ROH World 6-Man Champions!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@briancagegmsi | @thekaun | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/SB0E39gO8D
From there, The Mogul Embassy picked at the scraps and got the 1-2-3 in short order. After the bell, Matt Jackson was visibly furious, flipping a table at ringside and swinging a chair at the ring posts.
Matt Jackson is furious!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/9dCF2VhtcS
This begins The Mogul Embassy's second reign with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships. The unit previous won the titles back at ROH Final Battle in December 2022 and reigned with the prizes until this past September when they briefly dropped them to The Elite.
