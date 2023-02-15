AEW Dynamite Preview: Adam Cole Returns, Hangman Page in Action, MJF Appears

There are only a couple of more pit stops until All Elite Wrestling arrives in San Francisco for AEW Revolution. The latest comes in Laredo, Texas for AEW Dynamite which is being headlined by multiple multi-man matches as well as a trio of speaking segments. The first of those multi-man bouts will come in tag action, when the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli join forces to take on La Facción Ingobernable's Rush and Preston Vance. This match will be contested under Texas Tornado tag rules, meaning all four men will be allowed to be in the ring at the same time. This match also somewhat continues the bad blood between BCC and LFI, as Rush was defeated by Bryan Danielson last week.

Another tag bout features AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn going up against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. The Acclaimed will look to bounce back after losing their AEW World Tag Team Titles last week to Austin and Colten Gunn.

In the women's division, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho battle one another in a three-way match. Baker and Storm recently executed a double turn, with Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter taking the fight against Storm and Saraya, who have been attacking all "AEW originals" in the past couple of weeks.

Three high-profile speaking segments are also set for the show. Adam Cole is set to chat with Renee Paquette in a sit-down interview. This will be his first extended segment on AEW programming since he returned to television last month. Another sit-down interview comes with Jim Ross and Wardlow. The former AEW TNT Champion recently returned as well, confronting Samoa Joe at the end of an episode of AEW Dynamite. Finally, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is "contractually obligated" to appear in front of the Laredo crowd.

The full lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

Texas Tornado Match: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Orange Cassidy, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

AEW World Champion MJF appears

Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interviews Wardlow

Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Adam Cole

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.