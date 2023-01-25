AEW Dynamite Preview: Jay Briscoe Tribute, Bryan Danielson in Action, TNT Title Match

All Elite Wrestling's road to AEW Revolution continues tonight. Following his victories over Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido, Bryan Danielson is put to the test yet again, this time by ROH World Six-Man Champion Brian Cage. Danielson's recent run of singles matches have come at the demand of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as the self-proclaimed generational talent refuses to face the American Dragon at the upcoming pay-per-view unless he earns his spot as top contender. In a backstage segment last week, Friedman paid Cage with a wad of hit money, instructing The Machine to break Danielson's arm.

Two tag team matches go down on tonight's AEW Dynamite, the first of which continues Ricky Starks's feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Despite having singles victories over JAS members Chris Jericho and Jake Hager this month, Jericho's forces are still bent on destroying the Absolute One. Starks has enlisted back-up this week in the form of Action Andretti, the young upstart who scored an upset victory over Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Starks and Andretti battle Jericho and Sammy Guevara on tonight's show.

The second tag match pits "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook against The Firm's Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. Collectively known as JungleHook, Perry and Hook have been tagging for a couple of weeks now, already scoring a victory over The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty two weeks back.

In the women's division, Ruby Soho takes on former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm in singles action. This match was originally scheduled to be a three-way with Dr. Britt Baker DMD but was changed to a one-on-one contest due to Baker's injury. As of this writing, details of that injury are unknown.

Mark Briscoe is set to make his AEW debut, taking on Jay Lethal. Mark is the brother of the late Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car crash this past week. AEW was reportedly initially blocked from paying tribute to Jay by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is why last week's AEW Dynamite only featured small references to the veteran Ring of Honor talent. AEW President Tony Khan noted that he fought hard to make tonight's tribute match happen.

In the main event, TNT Champion Darby Allin defends his title against the House of Black's Buddy Matthews. This is Allin's fourth defense since defeating Samoa Joe for the championship earlier this month.

The full card can be seen below...

The Acclaimed and The Gunns: Family therapy session



Junglehook vs. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti

Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.