AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Bryan Danielson in Action, Two Championship Matches

The road to AEW Revolution is reaching a crucial checkpoint. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the last labor for Bryan Danielson, as one more singles victory would cement him as the Number 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made Danielson earn his title shot over the past weeks, tasking him with facing stars like Bandido and Timothy Thatcher. Despite some nagging injuries beginning to pile up, Danielson has emerged victorious every week. His final test comes tonight against former Ring of Honor World Champion RUSH. If Danielson wins, his 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF for the world title at AEW Revolution is made official.

While Danielson hunts championship gold, another member of the roster has a chance to earn a world title match tonight. Konosuke Takeshita takes on MJF in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match. If Takeshita beats Friedman, he will receive an AEW World Championship match down the line. This contest represents a rare televised match for MJF, as the self-proclaimed generational talent only wrestled five AEW Dynamite bouts in the entirety of 2022.

Speaking of eliminator matches, The Bunny goes up against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter with the same stakes that Takeshita and Friedman have. If the AEW original is victorious, she will get a title shot against Hayter at some point in the future.

Outside of possible title shots, two sets of championships are properly on the line tonight. AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defend their straps against Top Flight and AR Fox. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are coming off a successful defense this past Friday, as they defeated Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy on AEW Rampage. Also up for grabs is the AEW World Tag Team Championships, as titleholders The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns.

Ricky Starks will also be in action tonight, possibly in a total of three contests. The Absolute One is set for a gauntlet match in which he will first face Angelo Parker. If he's victorious, he then goes up against Matt Menard, and another victory would give him either Sammy Guevara or Daniel Garcia. Winning the entire gauntlet would earn Starks another singles bout against Chris Jericho.

The full lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.