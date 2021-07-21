AEW's Eddie Kingston on the Reaction to His Anti-WWE Promo

✖

AEW star Eddie Kingston went viral last month when, after an episode of AEW Dynamite, he grabbed a microphone and cut a promo for fans in attendance at Daily's Place. He took the opportunity to take a few shots at WWE, saying, "You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel," he added. "You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm was supposed to send you home happy, but I'm speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you!"

That promo would up earning Kingston a bit of backlash from pro-WWE fans (and Bully Ray). But as he explained in an interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller this week, he simply does not care.

"To be honest, I don't care what happened," he said. "I said what I said and that's it. That was my opinion. Everyone else who said something about it, that was their opinion.

"Like my beautiful Puerto Rican mother would say, opinions are like assh—: Everyone's got one and they all stink," he added.

Kingston also talked about the reaction while appearing on the 2 Dynamic Dudes With Attitudes podcast.

"Let's get this question out of the way," Kingston said. "Let's all calm down. You think I'm going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They're paying me! They're putting me on national television after -- it'll be 20 years in October. Of course I'm gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they're allowed to mention our names," Kingston explained, "they'll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It's just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW's my team. That's my squad."