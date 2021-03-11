Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston Explain What Went Wrong With the AEW Revolution Explosion

✖

After the final explosion of AEW's Revolution proved to be a dud, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston cut a promo early into this week's AEW Dynamite and tired to explain what happened. In real life the underwhelming explosion was merely a technical error, but in the storyline the two chalked it up to shoddy craftsmanship from Kenny Omega.

Kingston started off by recapping why he ran down to protect Moxley from the explosion and said he had flashbacks to when he was sitting in a jail cell as guards told him he was going to be shipped off to Rikers Island.

"And everything went black. That's what happened. Go ahead, make fun of it. Call me a coward, less of a man, go ahead. I'm not speaking for you and I'm not speaking to you," Kingston said, explaining why he sold the explosion even after there wasn't much of one.

The two then joked that Impact Wrestling paid for the bomb.

"I made more explosive volcanoes in fourth-grade science class, what the hell was that," Moxley joked.

AEW president Tony Khan echoed similar sentiments during a press scrum after Revolution.

"Kenny Omega may be a bad son of a b—, but he can't build an exploding ring worth a s—," Khan said, paraphrasing Moxley. "The plans for this we saw in crayon. All through the match, it looked very cool, it's a very deadly, painful match. But in the end, I don't know what people really wanted. Unless you want us to actually explode the guys at the end, there's only so much you can do."

