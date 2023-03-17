AEW Fan Favorite Suffered Injury at Revolution

An AEW fan favorite is set to be out of action for a while, and today revealed they had suffered the injury at AEW Revolution. Today on social media the ever-delightful Danhausen revealed he has a torn pectoral muscle, and he injured it at some point during AEW Revolution. Danhausen shared a photo of himself in a sling and then also shared a photo of the injury and a rather funny reaction to it. You can find the full post below, which he captioned "Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~." We wish Danhuasen all the best and a speedy recovery.

Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy at Revolution in a Four-Way match against The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Danhausen didn't share when or how the injury occurred, but a torn pectoral muscle can sideline someone for a significant amount of time, so hopefully, there will be some clarity shared on the severity of the injury.

As we saw with Cody Rhodes' injury, a torn pectoral muscle can take someone out of action for several months, but his injury was also an extreme case (he tore the muscle clean off the bone). If it's a smaller tear, Danhausen could be back much sooner, so here's hoping that's the case.

While it's unfortunate that Danhausen will be sidelined, AEW did recently welcome back another star from injury in Adam Cole. Cole was out of action for quite some time, and there was a time when some thought he might have to hang up the wrestling boots. Thankfully that wasn't the case, and in an interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Khan talked about Cole's comeback and if he was close to retirement.

"It's very exciting that he's getting closer and closer to making a comeback," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "It's a really inspirational story, and people don't even know the half of it yet. I'm excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through."

"Well, I don't think he ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I'm sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back," Khan said. "Or what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn't leave the house to do anything but brain therapy."

"He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans on Wednesdays on TBS, and Fridays on TNT," Khan said. "That's his dream. For us, it's a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster."

We wish Danhausen all the best and can't wait to see him back in the ring.