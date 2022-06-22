Tony Khan Hypes Up Major Forbidden Door Announcements on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's first crossover event, Forbidden Door, is scheduled for this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. Six matches have already been confirmed for the card but with less than one week before the event both promotions still have plenty of work to do and only one episode of AEW Dynamite to get it done. Not only does Jay White still not have an announced IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense, but major Japanese stars like Kazuchika Okada, all of Los Ingobernables de Japon and most of Bullet Club have yet to be booked or even appear on AEW programming.

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday to announce a few things for Dynamite, including the confirmation of White's opponent and the arrival of a few more New Japan stars. White has previously shot down the idea of defending his title against both Hangman Page and Adam Cole, and on top of that the company started dropping hints of a Kenny Omega return on this week's Being The Elite.

"It's going to start the IWGP Champion Jay White coming in tonight and we're going to find out who he is going to wrestle with," Khan said. "We're going to announce more matches tonight on Dynamite for this big event. Sometimes, if you open your mind, just checking out these different wrestlers, you're going to see there are so many top stars there, whether they are from Japan or other countries. Just a lot of great wrestling stars and wrestlers in New Japan. For us going forward, we're going to have new talent coming into AEW, too. There's been a lot of challenges in planning and injuries on our side, also logistics. Some of the top stars in new Japan have not been here yet. Tonight on Dynamite, you will see more wrestlers and more involvement from New Japan than we've seen so far. We'll see more of them and some of the stars we haven't seen yet."

Below is the updated card for Forbidden Door. Stay tuned for full coverage of both tonight's AEW Dynamite and Sunday's pay-per-view!

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Championship: Jay White vs. TBA

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black/Penta Oscuro

IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan vs. Roppongi Vice

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

