AEW Forbidden Door Main Event Confirmed

CM Punk kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by teaming with FTR to beat Max Caster and The Gunn Club. Afterward, the three cut promos about Forbidden Door coming up next month in Chicago, with Punk demanding to know who his challenger would be. This prompted Hiroshi Tanahashi, an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and considered by many to be one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of all time, to step forward and pose on the entrance ramp. It’s unclear if the match would be for Punk’s AEW World Championship, though the commentary team confirmed it would be the matchup at the crossover pay-per-view.

“I have a key to open the #ForbiddenDoor,” Tanahashi wrote on social media. Wrestling fans may recall it was “The Ace” who originated the Forbidden Door term as he built up his match with Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 back in January 2020. Had Tanahashi won that match, he would’ve earned a shot at Jericho’s AEW World Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, the only other match teased for Forbidden Door is FTR vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of the United Empire as the pair crashed last week’s Dynamite to interfere in FTR’s ROH Tag Team Championship defense against Roppongi Vice.

“It’s a great relationship, I really enjoy working with New Japan. It’s changed a lot, because when AEW first started off I think they were pretty pissed off with me. As wrestling went on I think they saw that I really wasn’t trying to stop them from doing anything and I actually made a lot of friendly gestures along the way,” Khan said in a media conference call last November. “I think they saw this as a good relationship and I have a good reputation for being an honest person. So even though I kind of came out of left field and was a new player in the game, I think I raised their antennas early and made them pretty nervous. And then (as) I built up more of a reputation in this sport I think they wanted to work with me. And so now I talk to them on a regular basis and put matches together.”