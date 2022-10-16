AEW's FTR Get New No. 1 Contenders for One of Their Tag Team Championships

AEW's FTR currently hold the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Championships as one of the most decorated tag teams in the current pro wrestling landscape. The two recently defended the IWGP titles against Aussie Open at Royal Quest II, then beat the Gates of Agony to keep their Ring of Honor titles at Battle of the Belts IV. But while their run with the AAA tag titles officially hit a full calendar year on Sunday, they haven't put those on the line since April.

It looks like that will finally change soon. The last of AAA's Triplemania XXX events took place in Mexico City on Saturday night, with a No. 1 contender tag match opening the show. The team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico defeated Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Komander and Los Vipers, though it wasn't confirmed when their match with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would take place. FTR previously beat Lee and Dralistico (dubbed Hermanos Lee) at the AAA Gira Aniversario XXX back in March.

AEW's Tony Khan Addresses FTR's Booking

Despite holding three major tag team championships, FTR have not been in a standard tag team match on an episode of AEW Dynamite in months. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about that in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"FTR have wrestled at singles," Khan said. "They have had some trios and, of course, have had a number of pay-per-view matches in that time, both in Ring of Honor and in AEW. But I think we could look to see them in tag action and maybe defending some of those tag team titles that they hold. They hold three different tag team championships in companies that we all have affiliations with, across Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA. And certainly, I've been instrumental in organizing their bookings overseas and with Ring of Honor, where I also do the bookings."

FTR's Next AEW Opponents

After teaming with Shawn Spears to beat The Embassy in a six-man tag team match on this week's AEW Rampage, the two were confronted by the arrival of The Kingdom. The team of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett could potentially challenge FTR for both the IWGP and the ROH tag titles, as they've previously held both. The two were also recently the Impact World Tag Team Champions as members of the Honor No More faction.