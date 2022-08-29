FTR Responds to Being Left Off the AEW Fight Forever Roster

News broke on Sunday that FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would not be featured on the AEW Fight Forever roster when the game releases (the release date is still TBA). This came as a surprise given how the pair are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and are having a banner 2022 while reigning as Ring of Honor, AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Champions. The pair responded to the news in a new interview with Give Me Sport on Monday, saying there are no hard feelings.

"For us, the only real issue is we were kind of blindsided by it. We found out, not how you would expect," Wheeler said. "When you find out something like that, something major like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst. For us, it was like, 'is this something we need to worry about? Should we read between the lines here. Were we not told for a reason? Now that we are aware and we are out, what is that reason? Is it something we should worry about?' We got an answer, it made a lot of sense, a very logical answer. Okay, cool, as long as we don't have to worry about it, non-issue. That's what it was. We've known about it since May, June, I don't know how long, but for months. The fact that it came out yesterday, no idea why. Don't know exactly what happened yesterday, don't know why it just now became a headline, but we've known about it for a while, we got answers on it a while ago and for us, it's not even an issue or thought about."

"The headline (for this) can be, 'FTR is not upset, FTR does not blame anyone for pulling us out of the game.' We heard about this, I want to say March, it was before the Briscoes match (at ROH Supercard of Honor) and we heard about it a long time ago. I had someone message me, one of the journalists messaged me and said, 'Is this true?' I thought I did respond to him. The first thing I did is text Cash, obviously. 'Have you heard about this?' 'No, let's text Tony (Khan) and find out.' We text Tony, we went through the right chain of commands. We text Tony, talked to him. Legal texted us, talked with them a bit, we got our answer, and it was a non-issue. We wanted to make sure we weren't doing something wrong and if there was something we could do to correct that, let us know. Months later, this article comes out, I couldn't believe it didn't come out in March. It blindsided both of us. I don't care to be in the video game. My worry is leaving a legacy, having fun with my best friend, and on top of all that, taking care of Maria [Wife] and Finley [Daughter]," Harwood added.

The possibility of the pair being added to the game is still on the table, as DLC has been previously confirmed by Tony Khan. Stay tuned for more updates on AEW Fight Forever as they become available.

