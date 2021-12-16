AEW Fans Are Blown Away By Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson One-Hour Draw

Wednesday’s AEW: Winter is Coming special opened with AEW World Champion Hangman Page making his first title defense against Bryan Danielson. The pair wound up going to a 60-minute time limit draw, making it the longest match in AEW history and the first world title bout to end in a draw. Fans and wrestlers alike were blown away by the match, as the stories of Danielson’s overconfidence and Page’s mounting frustration and desire to prove himself were on full display throughout. You can see some of the best reactions to the match below!

There’s no word yet on what’s next for either Page or Danielson, though the commentary team immediately teased the idea of a rematch following a commercial break. AEW’s programing will continue next week with Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

Something Special

Bryan Danielson and Adam Hangman Page go to an unbelievable one hour draw for the AEW Title.



That was a special match. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 16, 2021

A New Bar

I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW #AEWDynamite — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 16, 2021

Never

We are never gonna forget the night we watched Hangman Adam Page and The American Dragon Bryan Danielson do the professional wrestling. — Jack Crosby (@Jack_Crosby14) December 16, 2021

One of the Very Best

https://twitter.com/davedoylemma/status/1471302534639669248?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fives Flakes

I give Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ One of the best television matches you’ll ever see. #AEWDynamite — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) December 16, 2021

A Rematch on the Way

Adam Page to Bryan Danielson backstage after retaining the AEW world title by time limit draw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9nbiK9Yjv1 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 16, 2021

It Will Be a Long One