AEW Fans Are Blown Away By Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson One-Hour Draw

Wednesday’s AEW: Winter is Coming special opened with AEW World Champion Hangman Page making his first title defense against Bryan Danielson. The pair wound up going to a 60-minute time limit draw, making it the longest match in AEW history and the first world title bout to end in a draw. Fans and wrestlers alike were blown away by the match, as the stories of Danielson’s overconfidence and Page’s mounting frustration and desire to prove himself were on full display throughout. You can see some of the best reactions to the match below!
There’s no word yet on what’s next for either Page or Danielson, though the commentary team immediately teased the idea of a rematch following a commercial break. AEW’s programing will continue next week with Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.