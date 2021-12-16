AEW Winter is Coming: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Championship Match Ends in a 60-Minute Draw

For the first time in All Elite Wrestling history, an AEW World Championship match ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. Reigning champion Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson took each other to their physical limit at AEW Winter is Coming, with Page repeatedly attacking Danielson’s knee while the challenger target Hangman’s right arm. After escaping the LeBelle Lock with less than a minute remaining, Page nailed a thunderous lariat followed by his Buckshot Lariat finisher, but the bell rang as time expired before he could make the cover.

Following a commercial break, the commentary team immediately teased the idea of a rematch. It’s worth noting that, since his arrival at All Out, Danielson has yet to lose a match in an AEW ring. He does now have two time limit draws, as his debut against Kenny Omega ended in a 30-minute tie.

Page discussed his mindset heading into tonight’s match while on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast.

“I feel a lot better than I think I would’ve felt about it a year or two ago,” Page said. “I feel really good about it, I’m excited. I’ve obviously, like, anyone in wrestling, I’ve been watching Bryan Danielson for a long time, you know what I mean? Since I was in high school, finding out that there’s wrestling outside of what’s on TV. Looking up stuff, he’s obviously one of the first people you stumble into, and here we are, about to be across the ring from each other at Winter is Coming.

“Much like winning the championship is a surreal feeling, but I have to remind myself it’s a very real thing that is going to be happening that I need to prepare for,” he added. “But I do feel good about it, I was able to beat Kenny in less than thirty minutes, something that he {Danielson} couldn’t do, and I’m trying to, you know, in preparing for him, remind myself of that and not let the doubt creep in.”