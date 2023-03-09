AEW Fans Support One of Its Championships Getting an Upgrade
Tony Khan announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that the company is going to "level up" one of its titles next week in Winnipeg. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's promotion of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Khan announced that the AEW All-Atlantic Championship will have its name changed to the AEW International Championship. The title was first introduced back in June 2022, with a heavy emphasis being placed on the title being defended internationally with stars from across the world taking part in its initial tournament. However, fans were quick to point out that the title didn't necessarily match the "Atlantic" part of its name. The reaction to tonight's news was noticeably much more positive, as you can see below.
Pac became the inaugural champion, winning a four-way at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. Orange Cassidy beat "The Bastard" for the title on Oct. 12 and has since defended it a whopping 14 times across 148 days. He'll put it on the line against Jeff Jarrett next week after Double J smashed a guitar over his injured knee following his title defense against Jay Lethal.
Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023
All Atlantic Championship has earned the power of self respect and become the AEW International Title! pic.twitter.com/uVS8YXG3jg— Rich Fann II (and all that implies) (@Rich_Fann) March 9, 2023
AEW International Championship sounds dope.— KHAL 9000 (@khal) March 9, 2023
“AEW International Title” has a nice ring to it #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BU2giAmL4O— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 9, 2023
The All Atlantic Championship is now the AEW International Championship!
Sounds way more appropriate now.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 9, 2023
I LOVE this name change. pic.twitter.com/RhGQWrjdOE
SO The AEW All-Atlantic Championship has been Renamed the AEW international Championship WHICH is so much better considering their Stacked International Wrestlers on their Roster #AEWDynamite— B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) March 9, 2023
AEW All Atlantic is now International Championship. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/d8kSwlxtKZ— Matt That BLK Wrestlin' Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) March 9, 2023
The world’s greatest International Champion. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Jqwwl6PQYu— AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) March 9, 2023