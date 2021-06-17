AEW's Jon Moxley on Possibility of His Daughter Becoming a Wrestler

✖

AEW's Jon Moxley and former WWE commentator Renee Paquette welcomed their first child, Nora, earlier this week. On the same day Moxley hosted a special episode of Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, answering a wide variety of questions from fans. At one point the former AEW World Champion was asked how he feels about Nora one day following in his footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler. He was incredibly supportive of the idea.

"If she was really passionate about it, then, yeah, go for it," Moxley said (h/t Fightful). "If not, if she was just like playing around, then go play around with it. Sometimes you get into some stuff and you play around. sometimes you're gung ho about something, I was gung ho about this, this was all I've ever wanted to do. I was not playing around having fun. This was not, let's try this out, see if it works out, you know, some people come into wrestling with that attitude and then go on to make millions of dollars, then they get really good at it, you know? So it can work. But [with] me, this was my life. This was it. There's no other anything."

"I would assess where her mindset was and if it was like, 'Hey, get in there and take a bump, see how that feels.' Then, maybe everything changes," he continued. "So yeah, I mean, but if she wanted to go be a circus performer, or a math teacher, or join the Peace Corps, or be a pro wrestler or a hockey player, or ringette, we don't have that here. But Renee might be able to teach you to play ringette whatever she wanted to do. I say, Do whatever you want to do and I would support you."

Then the topic of her competing in death matches came up — "I mean, it's hard to say because this person isn't in existence yet. So I don't know this person. So I mean, my initial instinct is like, okay, maybe not — I wouldn't tell her no, I would guide her. I would say if you're gonna do something, here's how we do it safely... So, if she ever wanted to get into wrestling, in theory, I would rather guide it and make sure it was done correctly and safely and right and for the right reasons and so forth like that. But I don't know this person yet."