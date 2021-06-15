Renee Paquette and AEW's Jon Moxley Welcome Their First Child

✖

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) and All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley welcomed their first child, Nora, on Tuesday. Paquette broke the news on Twitter while hyping up the latest episode of Oral Sessions, writing, "Baby girl is officially here, so I'm checking out and becoming a mom. (She's absolutely incredible!! Smiling face with 3 hearts) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley."

Moxley casually announced that he and Paquette were expecting during a promo on the Nov. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. While on The Bellas Podcast, Paquette revealed she actually didn't mind how the announcement was made.

"We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant," Paquette said. "And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, 'So when are we going to tell people?' And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, 'Alright, we're in the clear. I think we're good to let people know.' And he was like, 'I think I'm going to say it in one of my promos.' And I was like, 'Huh? You are?!' Because you guys know, he's so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me.

"But I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, 'Anyways, my wife's at home pregnant," she added. "Now I'm going to go kick the s— out of this guy!' It was like, such a throwaway line that literally, right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, 'It's going to be on like any second.' And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy."