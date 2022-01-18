AEW Announces Jon Moxley’s Return to AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced via Twitter on Tuesday that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the return of Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion willingly entered an Alcohol Treatment Program back in November, with AEW president Tony Khan releasing a statement at the time that read, “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.”

It was confirmed over the weekend that Moxley would be back in action at Game Changer Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Jan. 23. He has not wrestled on TV since the Oct. 27 episode of Dynamite and was, at the time, hinting at a heel turn during the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MOX IS BACK.

Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022

Prior to entering rehab, Moxley published his autobiography Mox and described his time in WWE as a “living hell.”

“I had nothing even close to heat,” he wrote. “I was once one of the most popular performers in all of WWE, and now I was lost in the ring in front of confused or apathetic audiences. I was Fn dead in the water, irreconcilable, a dog to be taken out back and shot … and I knew it. I was fully aware of it through every slow and excruciating second, yet my objections went ignored or refuted, like that movie where the guy is still awake but paralyzed during open-heart surgery. If you sat through any of my segments on TV during this timeframe, you know what I’m talking about … unless you blocked it from your memory. If you thought you were confused, imagine what it was like being me? S—, at least you had a remote control. I couldn’t just turn the channel on my own life. I was in a living hell. Gee, it’s fun reminiscing.

“I wasn’t just depressed, I was angry,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t like money. I don’t WANT things to be this way. Why do they have to make it impossible? Why does everything have to be so Fn stupid? They’re really gonna make me walk away from all this money, aren’t they? They can’t just write one good angle, let me cut one good Fn promo? F—! I can’t believe it’s come to this. There was a time I thought I’d be a lifer with WWE, but this whole place has gone Fn MAD, and I feel like I’m the only one who can see it … buncha MFers just playing violins while the ship sinks and Vince continues to lose his mind. ‘F— ’em, I’m just gonna go to Japan or something,’ I tell Renee, while sipping on my third stiff drink. ‘I’m telling you, April thirtieth, I’m Fn done.’ I had been talking about leaving for months and my mind was long made up, but when I was in a bad mood or three drinks in, I would feel the need to reaffirm it for some reason, as if I suspected she didn’t believe me.”