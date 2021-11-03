AEW’s Jon Moxley Entering Alcohol Treatment Program

President and CEO of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan just revealed that Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan said he had been given permission by Moxley and Renee Paquette to share the news, and the company stands behind him during this very difficult time. Khan also said that Jon is making a brave choice to get help,k and that they are embracing his choice and supporting him however they can. Khan also shared a hotline for the SAMHSA if you or a loved one needs help, and you can read his full statement below.

Khan wrote “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

https://twitter.com/tonykhan/status/1455739778087931913?s=12

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time,” Khan wrote.

Khan continued “If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Our thoughts are with Moxley and his family and friends, and we wish him the best.