Jon Moxley Reveals Return to Wrestling

Last year Jon Moxley stepped away from wrestling to enter an alcohol treatment program, and that meant stepping away from AEW and GCW as well as New Japan, as he has popped up at all three promotions over the past few years. Now we know when he will return to the ring, as last night it was announced that Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide at GCW’s The WRLD pay-per-view, which will hit on January 23rd., and you can find the official announcement below.

GCW didn’t have Moxley relinquish the title when he stepped away, instead keeping his reign active as he took whatever time he needed. AEW did the same, as Tony Khan said Moxley could take all the time he needed before returning, and you can find his statement from Twitter further down below.

*BREAKING*



Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:



*GCW World Title Match*



MOX

vs

187



Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo



Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0



Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022

Khan wrote “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.”

Moxley was set to be a part of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament before he left and face Orange Cassidy, but he was replaced with Miro.

This could mean that a return to AEW isn’t too far off, and with new episodes of Dynamite and Rampage coming up, perhaps we’ll see him back in AEW sooner than later.

As for The WRLD, it will be interesting to see if he retains or if Homicide becomes the new World Champion, and you can find the current card for The WRLD on GCW:

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (C) vs Homicide

Ring of Honor World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs. Blake Christian

Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Area, and Demonic Flamita) vs Team Bandido (Bandido,

Laredo Kid, and ASF)

Ruby Soho vs Allie Katch

Matt Cardona vs Joey Janela

The WRLD on GCW takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd. New episodes of Dynamite air on TBS every Wednesday and episodes of Rampage air on Fridays on TNT.