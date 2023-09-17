AEW's Jon Moxley Describes Last Conversation With Vince McMahon

Jon Moxley has been a consistent pillar of All Elite Wrestling since he first arrived at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. His move came shortly after an eight-year run with WWE (as Dean Ambrose), which had some unbelievable highs (his time with The Shield, winning the WWE Championship) but was also hampered by many questionable booking decisions (his WrestleMania program with Brock Lesnar, the usage of prop comedy for many of his feuds, his infamous heel turn during his final year with the promotion, etc.). He has since gone on to become AEW's most decorated wrestler in the company's early years with three AEW World Championship reigns (a record) and his ongoing run as AEW International Champion.

Moxley recently spoke with Rich Uccino of Bleav Pro Wrestling and described his most recent interaction with Vince McMahon. Apparently, the WWE's executive chairman was well aware of just how badly WWE mishandled him.

"I take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and the standard we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job," Moxley said (h/t Fightful). "To be one of those guys that's reliable, that's always there, the downside is that it's very easy to take you for granted. The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, he straight up told me, we took you for granted. It is a tough job because I got a lot of experience, a lot of stuff is very familiar to me and I'm comfortable doing stuff that a lot of other people may be intimated by."

Moxley's new title reign kicked off by beating Orange Cassidy in the All Out main event, ending Cassidy's record-setting title reign. He has since successfully defended the gold three times in two weeks and will put it on the line this Wednesday at AEW Grand Slam against Rey Fenix.

Could WWE have done more with Moxley, even though he still managed to become a Grand Slam Champion? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card