Jon Moxley Defeats Action Andretti to Retain AEW International Title on Collision

Orange Cassidy was finally dethroned as AEW International Champion by Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, and tonight Moxley would defend his newly won Championship on AEW Collision. His new challenger was none other than Action Andretti, who not too long ago was able to come in like a whirlwind and take down Chris Jericho, so he is not someone to be underestimated. Moxley seemed to be toying with him early on, but that all changed after Andretti started targeting Moxley's knee. Andretti would continue to inflict damage on the knee and leg, and at one point seemed poised to take the Title as a result, but Moxley would find a way to lock Andretti in a submission hold and he couldn't help but tap. Moxley is still the AEW International Champion.

Andretti and Mosley locked up and traded holds, but Moxley would send Andretti out of the ring after a vicious chop. Andretti got back in the ring and they locked up again, and while Andretti did some stylish maneuvers it was Moxley knocking him into the corner with more chops. Andretti returned the favor with some chops of his own, but Moxley then connected with a big boot to the head.

Mosley then rolled Andretti back into the ring but Andretti knocked Moxley off the ring apron and then into the barricade. Moxley head-butted Andretti several times and then rolled him into the ring again before going up top. Moxley missed an attack and then Andretti knocked Moxley to the mat, hit a dropkick, and then hit the springboard, sending Moxley to the floor. Andretti then kicked Moxley back to the floor, and Moxley was holding his knee.

Andretti threw Moxley into the steel steps next, and that caused Moxley to hold his right arm. Andretti slammed Moxley down and went for the cover, but Moxley kicked out. Moxley was holding his leg again, and Andretti kicked him in the back of the knee, doing even more damage. Andretti focused on the hurt knee with big stomps before slamming the leg and knee against the ring apron.

Moxley was really favoring the knee now, and Andretti hit a dropkick into a cover, but Moxley kicked out. Andretti locked in a single-leg crab on Moxley, but it didn't keep Mox from talking trash. Andretti whipped Moxley around with force on the knee, and then Andretti chopped the Champ before knocking him down again.

Andretti clotheslined Moxley over the rope to the floor, but he missed a dive. That led to Moxley diving through the ropes and knocking Andretti down on the floor. Moxley got Andretti back in the ring and tried to lift Andretti but the challenger landed on his feet. Andretti went up top but Mox caught up to him only for Andretti to get to his feet on the mat and connect with a dropkick. Moxley then hit a dropkick of his own, sending Andretti into the corner turnbuckle. Andretti hit a beautiful move and went for the cover, but Moxley kicked out.

Andretti then stomped on Moxley's face as he pulled him up, but then he ended up in a Bulldog Choke from Moxley. Andretti would tap and Moxley would retain his AEW International Championship.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!