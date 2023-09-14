Wrestling Fans Celebrate The Shield Sweeping the 2023 PWI 500

The 2023 PWI 500's top 10 officially dropped on Thursday, unveiling Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual rankings for the best pro wrestlers in the world. Seth Rollins took the No. 1 spot for the third time in his career, followed by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (last year's No. 1) and AEW international Champion Jon Moxley (No. 1 in 2020). Wrestling fans immediately realized that The Shield had officially swept the top three more than a decade after the faction initially debuted, prompting a celebration on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!

Other wrestlers who made the Top 10 this year include Gunther, El Hijo del Vikingo, MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Orange Cassidy, Josh Alexander and Cody Rhodes. How do you feel about this year's rankings? Let us know in the comments!