Wrestling Fans Celebrate The Shield Sweeping the 2023 PWI 500
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley proved they run the wrestling world with the latest PWI 500 rankings!
The 2023 PWI 500's top 10 officially dropped on Thursday, unveiling Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual rankings for the best pro wrestlers in the world. Seth Rollins took the No. 1 spot for the third time in his career, followed by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (last year's No. 1) and AEW international Champion Jon Moxley (No. 1 in 2020). Wrestling fans immediately realized that The Shield had officially swept the top three more than a decade after the faction initially debuted, prompting a celebration on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!
Other wrestlers who made the Top 10 this year include Gunther, El Hijo del Vikingo, MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Orange Cassidy, Josh Alexander and Cody Rhodes. How do you feel about this year's rankings? Let us know in the comments!
As revealed on @BustedOpenRadio: @WWERollins tops the #PWI500 for a record-tying third time. He's followed by his Shield brothers @WWERomanReigns and @JonMoxley at #2 and #3, respectively.— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 14, 2023
Who Run The World?
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley are the top 3 names on this year’s edition of the #PWI500.
The Shield run the world! pic.twitter.com/PyY4KHeSjU— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 14, 2023
Satisfaction
The Shield being top 3 is so satisfying https://t.co/AmCr2WavG0 pic.twitter.com/FE9VAMnm0z— Alex Lajas ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) September 14, 2023
Undeniable
The Shield take over this years #PWI500, as the top three picks with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins rounding up on top.
Undeniable legacy. pic.twitter.com/lR6dLWrUCT— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 14, 2023
11 Years Later...
PWI 500
1. Seth Rollins
2. Roman Reigns
3. Jon Moxley
THE SHIELD ARE ON TOP OF THE WRESTLING WORLD pic.twitter.com/z1KcS7k5TY— Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) September 14, 2023
Clean Sweep
The Shield Sweep! https://t.co/Di00FV4GqQ pic.twitter.com/VMA264IMsn— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) September 14, 2023
Always
THE SHIELD TOP 3 PWI!??? SHIELD FANS ALWAYS WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/GceOicnMou— ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) September 14, 2023
How We Feeling?
Seth Rollins has been named as #1 in the annual #PWI500.
Fair ranking? pic.twitter.com/2umLnCLB8F— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 14, 2023