AEW's The Young Bucks and New Japan's Jay White Keep Trading Shots Over the Bullet Club

The drama between former Bullet Club members and the current New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction reached new heights this week. The latest Being The Elite opened with The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers performing a skit, before Nick Jackson looked directly at the camera and said they had zero interest in working with the current faction even as they promote their Bullet Club "reunion."

"Not the 2021 version of Bullet Club, because we know it sucks," Nick said. "This is not a storyline. We're not working with them. It's not going to happen."

Matt added — "there's no evil here," referencing how the wrestler Evil joined the group in mid-2020 en route to winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, a decision that split the New Japan fanbase.

New Japan's latest event, Road to The New Beginning, saw top Bullet Club member Jay White make his surprise return after threatening to quit the company last month. In a post-show promo he addressed The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers recently reuniting in AEW, calling it a "cheap rip-off."

"It's still my era! It is the Real Era," White said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I'm still Bullet Club. I'm real Bullet Club. This is real Bullet Club right here! We're not a cheap rip-off trying to recreate the past, to regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you can sell sh**ty t-shirts to you all, but of course, you all still buy them because you are you. This is real Bullet Club. Let me tell you what real Bullet Club is about. It's about change. It's about moving forward. It's about progression. It's not about living in the past. It's not about going backwards."

The Bucks responded via Twitter.

The original Bullet Club t-shirt design hadn’t been in the Top Sellers List for two years.. until the night we all decided to throw up Too Sweet again. You’re welcome. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 2, 2021

Even though the five former BC members threw up the "Too Sweet" hand sign on Dynamite recently, it doesn't look like they'll be working as a unit for long. The Bucks are still made at Omega for his partnership with Don Callis and heavily hinted that they'll challenge Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Revolution if they win the tag team battle royale this week.

Will all of this Bullet Club fighting lead to the long-awaited crossover between AEW and New Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!