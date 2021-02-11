Watch: Kenny Omega and Don Callis Troll Bullet Club After AEW Dynamite

✖

Following this week's massive AEW Dynamite main event, Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers decided to take a page out of New Japan's playbook and hosted a press conference backstage. The four immediately brushed off the idea that the match between Omega and New Japan's Kenta vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer was "tainted" by Gallows & Anderson's involvement, and then were asked about the tension coming from New Japan's Bullet Club faction.

Omega, Gallows, Anderson and The Young Bucks are all former members of the group, and prominent members of the Japanese faction have been taking verbal shots at the pseudo-reunion ever since.

The four immediately took the chance to troll the group, starting off with Omega responding to Jay White's name by saying, "wait, is that the one that doesn't make money?" Callis then took over.

"I feel a little bit bad, because the bottom line is when the three brothers here left Bullet Club, it actually was a good thing because it created an opportunity for some midcard guys to move up the chain and fly the flag. It's kind of like when baseball had a work stoppage and they had replacement players. The "scabs" came in and got an opportunity. It's like a mark fantasy camp almost. You get to play that you're part of the big group. I think we've done something really good here. This is a nice thing that we've done. Those guys are good guys, but you don't replace Michael Jordan. You don't replace Magic Johnson or Larry Bird. You can try, but this is what happens. I think the Bullet Club guys in Japan are great. I'm not familiar with what the names are, but they're flying the flag. I would like to put a stop to all the bad feelings. They called us corny, I don't know how you get over using words like that. I would like to encourage all the fans to buy the merch. Let's get them back into the top 40 in Pro Wrestling Tees."

"It's water under the bridge," Omega added.

Few in the group have been more critical of Omega and his faction than Tama Tonga, though White finally spoke up during a recent event.

"It's still my era! It is the Real Era," White said. "I'm still Bullet Club. I'm real Bullet Club. This is real Bullet Club right here! We're not a cheap rip-off trying to recreate the past, to regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you can sell sh**ty t-shirts to you all, but of course, you all still buy them because you are you. This is real Bullet Club. Let me tell you what real Bullet Club is about. It's about change. It's about moving forward. It's about progression. It's not about living in the past. It's not about going backwards."