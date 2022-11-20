MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal

MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.

After taking a hiatus from AEW TV following explosive comments made against Tony Khan on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Friedman returned to action at the All Out pay-per-view in September by recruiting The Firm to hand him the victory in the Casino Ladder Match, earning himself an AEW World Championship match at any time. He then sat back and watched as CM Punk was stripped of the title following "Brawl Out" and Moxley became a three-time champion by beating Bryan Danielson at the end of a six-man tournament at AEW Grand Slam. While it looked like Max might take the easy way out and cash in on a weakened Moxley, he instead announced his title bout would happen at Full Gear. He was driven to the decision after harsh criticism from Regal.

Wait, what just happened?



Check out the full results from Full Gear 2022 below! While AEW's pay-per-view schedule is over for the year, it will have one last major event with the Winter is Coming show at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on Dec. 14.