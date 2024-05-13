Dana White Says He'd Allow UFC Fighters To Wrestle in WWE

In the fall of 2023 WWE and the UFC officially merged to create the largest sports-entertainment powerhouse in the world, TKO. Under the Endeavor umbrella, fans have speculated whether or not the two brands would ever collaborate with one another. UFC President Dana White has commented on the matter in the past, noting that there wouldn't be much crossover at all. However, it appears that the tide is shifting. While WWE Superstars as well as UFC fighters have appeared at each other's events, there has yet to be any in-ring action.

Speaking at the press conference for UFC's Fight Night event on May 11, White discussed having his fighters step into the squared circle. Derrick Lewis recently revealed that he'd been in talks with WWE "for months" explaining he was supposed to head down to the Performance Center in Orlando. Lewis noted that while he wants to "dabble" in WWE, he doesn't want it to be at the expense of his MMA career. "It's probably going to be — you remember Gold Dust? Probably something like that," Lewis said at the post-fight press conference in St. Louis. "As long as I get to paint my face so people don't really know it's me, I'm going to be a ho freak out there and be a little sassy with it."

"Yeah, I would do anything for Derrick Lewis. I really like Derrick Lewis a lot," White said. "Listen, some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about doing a WWE match or whatever it is. And yeah, I don't have a problem with that. I mean, I didn't have a problem with that when Vince was consistently f–king me for no reason. And now that that's not the case anymore, I obviously would absolutely do it." (h/t: POST Wrestling)

The crossover between MMA and WWE has been well documented over the years with fighters like Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley all crossing over at one point or another. However there are some in the company that are looking to do the opposite and try their hand at MMA. Baron Corbin for example has begun training jiu-jitsu again and has gotten the "itch" to try out MMA or boxing. The Street Profits' Montez Ford recently spoke to Comicbook's Liam Crowley about wanting to make an attempt as well noting that he's had conversations with WWE President Nick Khan about the subject.

"Bobby said I would do exceedingly well especially because he knows my training regimen and my drive," Ford continued. "He knows by getting some assistance in that area, I should do exceedingly well. I can throw hands with anybody here backstage, including this one (Angelo Dawkins). I don't get tired unlike some people. I'm very motivated to do so."