A New Report Provides Update on Multiple Injured AEW Stars

Many top AEW talents are currently out of action due to injury, including former AEW champions Kenny Omega who's recovering form a severe case of diverticulitis and Jamie Hayter who was forced to vacate the women's championship due to injury following AEW Double or Nothing last year. Two current champions within AEW and ROH are also battling injuries of their own, Fightful Select reports.

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart hasn't been seen on AEW programming since she defeated Anna Jay on January 13 in a House Rules match at AEW Battle of the Belts. Although the nature of her injury wasn't divulged, there were reportedly creative ideas that awaited her clearance. Hart has been the TBS Champion since AEW Full Gear where she beat both Skye Blue and Kris Statlander for the title.

The three-time ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta, has also been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of action for over a month. Yuta's last match took place on AEW Rampage in January against the AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. Although he hasn't been on television, he is currently slated for a CMLL match with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club on March 29. The BCC called out several members of the CMLL roster this week, thereby setting up an eight-man match featuring all the members of the group (Claudio Castagnoli, Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson). They will face Blue Panther, Místico, Volador Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.

But that's not all -- on this week's taped episode of AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy wrestled Sammy Guevara. The match seemed to be going well until Guevara went up top for a shooting star press but when he came down, his knee landed directly on Hardy's face. When Hardy turned over, blood began pooling out of his mouth. According to Fightful Select, there as an initial fear that Hardy may have broken his nose but they have been running concussion tests as well.

It's not the first time Guevara has injured one of the Hardys following The Elite and The Inner Circle's Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing in 2020. The two entered into a feud that would eventually set up their singles match at AEW All Out that was dubbed a "Broken Rules" match. Unfortunately, Hardy would suffer a concussion during the match when Guevara speared Hardy through a merch table onto the concrete floor. Hardy's head bounced off the concrete leading him to a nasty concussion. That injury was a turning point in AEW's concussion protocol.

