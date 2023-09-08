Original AEW ALL IN: London Streaming Plans on Max Revealed

AEW ALL IN: London was unable to air on Max due to the live-stream technology not being ready.

All Elite Wrestling has cemented itself in the history books. For the company's first trip overseas, AEW produced AEW ALL IN: London, emanating from the United Kingdom's largest venue in Wembley Stadium. From the house alone AEW ALL IN: London was an unprecedented success, as AEW brought in a record paid crowd of 81,035. Even more people tuned in from their households, as AEW President Tony Khan noted the show did close to 200,000 pay-per-view buys. This came after a long back and forth between Khan and the pro wrestling media, as the AEW founder dodged questions about where AEW ALL IN: London would be live-streamed throughout the summer.

AEW ALL IN: London's Original Streaming Plans Revealed

(Photo: AEW, WBD)

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, AEW ALL IN: London was originally set to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service, Max. These plans fell through due to Max not having the live-stream technology in place at the time.

While the former HBO Max has aired shows like Game of Thrones and Euphoria in real time, the platform has yet to host any live-stream content. Streamers such as Peacock and Hulu have aired sporting events on close to a weekly basis.

Beyond live-streaming big events, AEW President Tony Khan is looking at Max to eventually become the home of AEW's entire content library.

"We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max," Khan said in a prior interview. "It would be tremendous."

AEW ALL IN: London Results