TNT Releases Official Trailer for AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage, All Elite Wrestling's second weekly show on TNT, will premiere on Friday, Aug. 13. On Wednesday TNT released the official trailer for the show, along with a press release that read, "Premiering on Friday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, 'AEW: Rampage' is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night.

"Filmed in front of a live audience each week, 'AEW: Rampage' headliners include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Sting, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., and many more," it continued.

The trailer features many of the wrestlers mentioned in the list above, along with the tagline "Less Distraction, More Action." While the show was first given the green light back in January 2020, it wasn't officially announced or given a name until this past May. Both it and Dynamite will make the jump over to TBS in January 2022.

Cody Rhodes, on AEW's executive vice presidents, talked about Rampage in an interview with ComicBook leading up to Double or Nothing. Given how big AEW's roster has become, he feels this second show will also assist booking Dynamite each week.

"The format for Dynamite is always fun to look at, unique, and the challenge of every week covering so many stories, determining the most important stories, appeasing the stories that do well with the audience itself, because we're a data company at heart," Rhodes said. "Chris Harrington and Tony Khan are looking at what moves the needle, and that's what's going to be out there, and that's what's going to be prioritized.

"I think having Rampage will help considerably," he continued. "That way we can share the wealth. However, Dynamite's a very hard show to get on. The best wrestlers in the world are on Dynamite. We have a very full locker room, and on the way to the ring, you walk by a lot of people who are on the bench that week. I think you'll see a lot of that bench get unloaded for Rampage, and that's very, very exciting. And the two shows will have their own identities surrounding the AEW championships that kind of tether us all together. But other than the logo for Rampage, the details are all still forthcoming, other than I think it will be really great for our locker room."